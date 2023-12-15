EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Special Traffic Investigators responded to a single vehicle crash in South Central El Paso early Friday morning, Dec. 15.

Police say they responded to the 4200 block of Alameda just after 4 a.m. Friday.

Tony Pina/ KTSM 9 News

Police say one person was taken to the hospital with injuries. However, they did not specify if the person’s injuries were minor or life threatening.

Fire dispatch did confirm the individual was transported with serious injuries (code 3).

No further information is available.

KTSM is working to gather more information and update this developing story.