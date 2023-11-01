EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — One person was seriously injured after a shooting happened in El Paso’s Lower Valley Tuesday night, Oct. 31.

According to El Paso Police, a call came in just before midnight on Tuesday in reference to a shooting at the 8600 block of North Loop.

Police say a male person was located with gunshot wounds and was transported to a local hospital.

No arrests have been made and the incident is still under investigation.

The male’s age was not specified.

No further information has been released. This story will be updated once we learn more.