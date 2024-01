EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — One person was injured after a crash early Wednesday morning, Jan. 17 in Northeast El Paso, according to fire dispatch.

Tony Pina/KTSM 9 News

Fire dispatch says the crash happened at around 3 a.m. on Jon Cunnigham and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Fire dispatch says one person was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

No further information has been released. This story will be updated once we learn more.