EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A pack of “damaged lithium-ion batteries” is believed to be responsible for an apartment fire Wednesday evening, July 5, causing minor injury to an occupant, according to the Las Cruces Fire Department (LCFD).

LCFD says shortly before 8:30 p.m., firefighters were dispatched to an apartment fire at 1900 N. Solano Drive after residents of the apartment reported that a bedroom was on fire.

The first-arriving fire crews found smoke coming from the structure and saw occupants evacuating the complex. Firefighters searched the structure and attacked the fire, quickly isolating it to one room.

Crews discovered several lithium-ion batteries connected as a pack that was on fire. Firefighters then proceeded to quickly remove the battery pack from the apartment and submerged the actively burning batteries in water.

Fire investigators learned that an occupant of the apartment dropped the pack of said batteries causing them to be damaged. The damaged pack immediately experienced a condition called “thermal runaway” and filled the room with volatile gases that caught fire.

Thermal runaway is an incident where battery cell temperatures rise incredibly fast, causing a sudden increase in energy. The chain reaction creates extremely high temperatures that can lead to fire, according to LCFD.

Firefighters treated the injured occupant at the scene. He refused transportation to the hospital.

LCFD encourages the safe use of handling devices that use lithium-ion batteries since batteries, particularly lithium-ion batteries, can experience thermal runaway when damaged or handled improperly.

LCFD says the cause of the fire is considered accidental and damage estimates have not yet been determined.