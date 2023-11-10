EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — One person is in critical condition after being shot early Friday morning, Nov. 10 in West El Paso, according to El Paso Police.

Tony Pina/KTSM 9 News

Police say the shooting happened at around 2 a.m. Friday at the 2700 block of N. Mesa.

Police say one male was shot and was transported to a local hospital. Police did not specify the male’s age.

Police say the male is currently in critical condition.

CAP is currently investigating the incident.

No further information has been released. This story will be updated once we learn more.