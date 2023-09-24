EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A male victim was transported to a local hospital Code 3 (serious injuries) after a shooting early Sunday morning, Sept. 24 in Central El Paso, according to the El Paso Police.

Police say the call came in at 6:22 a.m. at the 3800 block of Bliss Ave.

The Gang Unit is investigating the shooting, according to police.

Police have not said what led up to the shooting or if any arrests have been made. No age was given for the victim, who was only identified as a male.

KTSM is working to gather more information and update this developing story.