EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A Fort Bliss soldier was killed and five others injured in a tactical vehicle crash in the Fort Bliss training area Friday, July 21, the installation announced.

The crash happened at about 9:30 a.m.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Soldier’s family, friends and colleagues during this difficult time,” said Maj. Gen. James P. Isenhower III, the commanding general for Fort Bliss and the 1st Armored Division.

The name of the soldier who was killed is being withheld pending notification of family.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. The conditions of the injured have not been released.