EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One person is dead and at least five others were injured in a shooting Saturday night, Oct. 28 in Las Cruces, according to the Las Cruces Police Department (LCPD).

LCPD says officers responded to a call of shots fired around 11:30 p.m. near the intersection of Dyer Street and Missouri Avenue in Las Cruces.

A spokesperson with the Las Cruces Police confirmed one person died and several others were hurt.

KTSM is working to gather more information and update this developing story.