EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash Sunday morning, July 23 in Northeast El Paso, according to the El Paso Police.

Photos by Anthony Pina – KTSM

Police say officers responded to a single-vehicle crash at 8:22 a.m. at Railroad Drive and Dyer Street in Northeast El Paso.

All southbound traffic at Dyer St. to Railroad Dr. has been shut down, according to police.

In addition, the Special Traffic Investigation is responding at the scene. STI is the investigative unit that looks into fatal or other serious crashes.

KTSM is working to gather more information and update this developing story.