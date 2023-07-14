EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — One person is dead after what is being calling a “domestic assault,” El Paso said.

The incident happened at about 7:50 p.m. Friday, July 14, along the 11600 block of Scott Simpson Dr. in far East El Paso.

One person was found dead at the scene. Another person is being detained for “investigative purposes,” police said.

The El Paso Police Department’s Crimes Against Persons Unit and investigators from the Criminalistics Unit are at the scene.

Police say the investigation is in its preliminary stage.

At this time, Scott Simpson is closed from Greg Powers Drive to Nick Faldo Place. In addition eastbound traffic on Pellicano Drive from Gene Torres to Rebecca Ann is closed.