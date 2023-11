EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — One person is dead after a crash in Central El Paso early Friday morning, Nov. 17, according to El Paso Police.

Tony Pina/KTSM 9 News

Police say the crash happened on Montana Avenue and Willow Street.

Police say the crash involved a vehicle and a pedestrian and the call came in at 4:25 a.m.

No further information has been released. This story will be updated once we learn more.