EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One person is dead, and another critically injured after a crash early Sunday morning, July 30 in Northeast El Paso, according to the El Paso Police and emergency dispatch.

Police say the Special Traffic Investigation (STI), which is the unit that looks into fatal or other serious crashes, responded to the crash at U.S. 54 North at Kenworthy in Northeast El Paso.

Police confirm one person is dead at the scene and emergency dispatch supervisors confirmed to KTSM one patient was also transported with critical injuries.

Details are limited at this time and no information has been been released on who was killed or what led up to the crash.

KTSM is working to gather more information and update this developing story.