EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crimes Against Persons is investigating an aggravated robbery that left one person dead at a Wing Daddy’s restaurant in Northeast El Paso early Monday morning, Oct. 2, according to police.

Police say the call came in at 12:19 a.m. Monday and were dispatched to 11100 Sean Haggerty.

Police say when they arrived, they found a person that matched the description of the robber dead outside of the restaurant.

The investigation is still ongoing and no further information has been released.