1 dead after 2 Semi-Tractor trailers collide, take out power poles at Pan American Park in Lower Valley; Ysleta Port of Entry impacted

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A late afternoon wreck involving two semi tractor trailers and a string of power poles at a busy industrial park in the Lower Valley, left one person dead, knocked out power for 3000 customers and has left the Ysleta Port of Entry on a backup generator.

El Paso Police confirm to KTSM 9 that one person has died as a result of the wreck, but no other details have been released.

Shortly before 4 p.m., emergency crews and utility crews rushed to the intersection Winn and Pan American, after the two 18-wheelers took out three poles, taking out not only power lines, but telecommunication and cable lines.

Initially, 3000 customers were left without power, but as of almost 6 p.m., that number had been cut to only nine.

Crews were also working to determine the full impact of the outage on the Ysleta Port of Entry, where El Paso Electric officials believe the port is operating on a backup generator.

Along with El Paso Electric, El Paso Police Department and their Special Traffic Investigators are still on scene.

Officials will provide an update as soon as conditions allow.

