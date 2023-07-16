EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — One person is dead and another wounded in an officer-involved shooting involving Dona Ana County Sheriff’s deputies early Sunday morning, July 16, according to a news release sent out by Sheriff Kim Stewart.

The incident began at 1:25 a.m. when two deputies were at the Circle K at Thorpe and I-25 in Dona Ana, according to the news release.

The deputies saw a truck pulling a trailer exiting the freeway with a blown tire. The driver allegedly failed to stop at the bottom of the off-ramp and proceeded on to Del Rey Boulevard.

Deputies pursued the truck onto Del Rey and Settlers Pass where the truck and trailer stopped.

As deputies approached the truck, the driver began firing, according to the release.

Deputies, aided by State Police and Border Patrol, took cover and returned fire.

The male driver was shot in the exchange as was a female passenger, according to the release.

The male has died and the female passenger is being treated at University Medical Center in El Paso with unknown injuries, according to the release.

The Officer-Involved Shooting Task Force has been called out.

The identities of the two people who were shot is not known at this time, nor were any ages released.

The investigation is ongoing, according to the release.

Sheriff Stewart said there will be a news conference at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 18 to provide more information on the incident. Until then, she said there will be no other release of information from her department.