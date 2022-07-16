EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police say one person was critically injured in a shooting in Northeast El Paso Friday night.

The call came in after 10 p.m. at the Heritage Park mobile home park in the 10300 block of Grouse Road, near Sun Valley and Dyer. One person was taken to University Medical Center for treatment of gunshot wounds.

El Paso Police closed a portion of the community to traffic as they worked to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

This story will be updated as additional information is made available.