1 COVID-19 case reported in El Paso on Monday, 2 deaths

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Only one new COVID-19 case was reported in El Paso on Monday. Two additional cases were also reported but are a part of delayed results from the state to the Department of Public Health.

Two COVID-19 related deaths were also reported which brings the total number of deaths in El Paso to 2,604.

The deaths include a man in his 50’s and another a man in his 60’s, both had underlying health conditions.

Health officials report that there are 1,217 active cases in the community and 131,967 have recovered.

