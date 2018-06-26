'He thinks I abandoned him': Immigrant parents discuss being separated from children Video

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - Five immigrant parents out of more than 2,000 separated from their children at the border spoke out for the first time on Monday.

Those parents shared their emotional experiences as they try to reunite with their children.

The parents said officials told them they'd be reunited with their children at the Annunciation House Hospitality Center where they arrived Sunday -- which has not happened yet.

During Monday's press conference, they talked about the moment they were separated from their children.

For instance, Miriam has not seen her 4-year-old son in more than a week.

They took him away from early in the morning while he slept, she said. She was not given the opportunity to talk to him but she could hear him screaming and crying.

Christian said when an officer told him they would split him up from his daughter, the girl told him, "Dad you're going to a jail. I'm going who knows where."

Both Miriam and Christian now know where their kids are, but Miriam's son has not talked to her yet.

"He's mad at me," she said, "He thinks I abandoned him."

32 parents were dropped off at the Annunciation House after being released from jail on Sunday.

The organization told KTSM that three of them have spoken to their children.

Most are from Honduras, some from Guatemala, and a couple from El Salvador. None imagined being separated from their kids.

Mario, on his daughter's 10th birthday, is still trying to find out where his daughter is. It's the first year she spends her birthday away from him. He won't be able to talk to her or give her a birthday hug, he said.

Mario was happy when he was released on Sunday, because he was told he'd see her at the Annunciation House. But he doesn't know anything about her where she was taken.

The moment before they were separated, she hugged him and cried, Mario said. He told her everything would be fine. He's just hoping he'll get to see her again, protect her and give her a good future, he said.

The parents were given a 1-800-number to find their kids but the Annunciation House says that number has not helped any of them.