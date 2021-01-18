Trevelin Queen signs to NBA G League roster for 2021 season

EDINBURG, Texas (KTSM) – Former New Mexico State standout Trevelin Queen is getting another opportunity to play at the next level. In an announcement made Monday afternoon, the NBA G League’s Rio Grande Valley Vipers unveiled their complete 2021 roster and appearing on the 12-man list was Queen, who went undrafted in the 2020 NBA Draft.

Queen signed an undrafted free agent contract with Houston back in November and played with the Rockets in the preseason. After averaging 2.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, 0.5 assists, and 1.0 blocked shot per game in two appearances for Houston, the Rockets waived Queen in December.

One of the most exciting players to ever suit up for the Aggies, Queen helped New Mexico State go 55-11 (.833) during his two-year stint in Las Cruces. That record included a 31-1 (.969) mark in Western Athletic Conference (WAC) regular season games. Queen helped guide the Aggies to a pair of WAC regular season titles and the only available WAC Tournament crown during that stretch.

Individually, Queen topped the Aggies’ charts in scoring (13.2 ppg) and minutes per game (27.5) during the 2019-20 season. In addition to that, the 6-foot-6 guard submitted averages of 5.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 1.7 steals per game while putting up shooting splits of .471/.387/.814. Queen earned All-WAC Second Team, NABC District Six Second Team, and USBWA All-District VIII Team honors at the conclusion of the season.

Queen joins another former Aggie, Jemerrio Jones, who was chosen by the Delaware Blue Coats in the second round of the 2021 NBA G League Draft, in the NBA G League this season.