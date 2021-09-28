Los Angeles Lakers sign Trevelin Queen to training camp roster

LOS ANGELES, CA (KTSM) – Trevelin Queen’s NBA dream is still alive.

In an announcement made by his agent on Tuesday, and first reported by ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, the former New Mexico State Aggie has accepted a spot on the Los Angeles Lakers’ training camp roster.

Free agent guard Trevelin Queen has signed a partially guaranteed training camp deal with the L.A. Lakers, his agent, Daniel Hazan of Hazan Sports Management, told ESPN. He averaged 13.2 pts on 54% from 3 and 2.0 stl per game for the Lakers’ summer league team in Las Vegas — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) September 28, 2021

The partially guaranteed training camp deal makes Queen one of 19 players on the Lakers’ roster for training camp. While in camp with one of the NBA’s most storied franchises, Queen will be competing alongside the likes of LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony, Rajon Rondo and others.

Queen turned heads during NBA Summer League play with the Lakers in Las Vegas. He averaged 13.2 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 0.6 assists in 19.0 minutes per game. The guard put up impressive shooting splits of .480/.538/.846 in five games with the Lakers in Sin City, and in the final NBA Summer League game against the Golden State Warriors, Queen led the team with 21 points, five rebounds and four steals.

One of the most exciting players to ever suit up for the Aggies, Queen helped NMSU go 55-11 (.833) during his two-year stint in Las Cruces. That record included a 31-1 (.969) mark in conference play, including a pair of WAC regular season titles and the only available WAC Tournament crown during that stretch.

Prior to spending this past summer with the Lakers, Queen went undrafted in the 2020 NBA Draft, but received an invite to training camp with the Houston Rockets. He played in 15 games for their G League affiliate, the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, averaging 10 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.2 steals while shooting 45.8% from the field in the G League bubble.

Queen and the rest of the Lakers open training camp ahead of the 2021-22 NBA season on Wednesday. Numerous options are on the table for Queen who could make the Lakers’ roster for the 2021-22 season, earn a spot on the South Bay Lakers (the Los Angeles Lakers’ G League affiliate) or collect a two-way contract with the club.