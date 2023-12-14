Skip to content
KTSM 9 News
El Paso
45°
Sign Up
El Paso
45°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Newsletter Sign Up
KTSM Mobile Apps
Local
National
Politics from The Hill
Border Report
Noticias En Español
Views from the Anchor Desk
Coronavirus
Automotive News
Press Releases
Small Town Spotlight
Small-Town Spotlight Quiz
Hispanic Heritage Month
Dying For Answers
Veterans Voices
Top Stories
El Paso is one step closer to receiving $50 million …
Video
Top Stories
Kansas governor urged to listen to Taylor Swift’s …
Video
Passenger hid 17 bullets in baby diaper at New York …
Video
Gov. Abbott expands migrant busing operation, to …
Video
‘Heartbroken, empty’: Ohio woman criminally charged …
Video
Weather & Traffic
Nine Day Forecast
Weather Cams
Traffic
Gas Tracker
Top Stories
Biden, Roberts speak at Sandra Day O’Connor’s funeral …
Video
Top Stories
Why El Niño could wreck plans for a snowy Christmas
Video
Top Stories
Storm moving up East Coast after drenching Florida …
Video
NASA scientists find evidence of ‘key ingredient …
Video
NOAA: Almost 100% chance 2023 will be hottest year …
Video
This winter’s El Niño could be one of the strongest …
Video
Sports
9 Overtime
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
Chihuahuas
Locomotive FC
National Sports
Silver Star Nation
Top Stories
UTEP women suffer 81-65 loss to UIC in West Palm …
Video
Top Stories
NM State women fall, 57-55, to Austin Peay in OT …
Video
Top Stories
UTEP men edge out Norfolk State, 67-65, in Don Haskins …
Video
Local football standouts sign National Letters of …
Video
New Mexico State football lands three on National …
Video
‘Humpty Kareem’: NBA legend gives update after fall
Video
Living Local
Remarkable Women 2024
Food Truck Friday
Burrell Expert Tips from Your DOc
Mindful Mondays
Puppy Picks 2023
One Source FCU Financial Fridays
Small Town Spotlight 2023
Estela’s Estrellas KTSM
Vado Speedway
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Legal Matters
Events Calendar
Top Stories
El Paso is one step closer to receiving $50 million …
Video
Top Stories
Nearly 600 families, seniors get Christmas help from …
Video
United Way CEO retiring after 2 decades leading organization
El Paso Water to host second citizens academy
Lawyer criticizes Panera’s caffeinated lemonade after …
Video
The More You Know
Studio 9
UFG 2023
Contests
Watch & Win Magic of Lights tickets
Magic of Lights Ticket Giveaway
Past Contest Winners
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Meet The Team
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
About BestReviews
Advertise With Us
Search
Please enter a search term.
Nature
Image shows cosmic ‘Christmas tree’ glowing in space
Top Nature Headlines
Latest from Border Report
Gonzales: Step up deportations, solve migrant crisis
CBP officers seize 120 pounds of drugs at Ysleta …
90,000 have used CBP One app at PedWest
CBP halting rail operations in El Paso, Eagle Pass
Migrant kidnappers arrested; Aid workers evacuated
Migrants at stash house threatened with AK-47
RGV Philanthropic Foundation boosts donations
4,000 automation engineers needed in Baja
Jalapeño paste used to smuggle $10M in meth, cocaine
CJNG cartel leader arrested in Mexico
Border Report