Gov. Greg Abbott takes aim at ‘voter fraud’ with elections bill — including attempts to ‘expand’ voting

HOUSTON (KXAN) — On Monday morning, Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced plans for a new bill aimed at what he says is rampant voter fraud in the state — and/or “unauthorized attempts to expand voting.”

“One thing all of us should agree on is that we must have trust and confidence in the outcome of our elections,” Abbott said. “… the fact is, voter fraud does occur.”

The governor said, however, he’s not aware of any fraud that happened in Texas during the 2020 Election.

Abbott was joined by state Sen. Paul Bettencourt and Rep. Briscoe Cain at Bettencourt’s Houston office, where the governor urged unity in support of Texas House Bill 6.

The governor said the issue isn’t partisan, claiming Democratic former president Barack Obama worked to prosecute a “voter fraud scheme” in south Texas in 2014 where a man reportedly gave people cocaine in exchange for their vote. Abbott didn’t explain, however, that the situation was related to a local school board election in Donna, Texas, not a statewide or national election.

Abbott cited the cocaine-for-votes school board example over the weekend to Fox News host Maria Bartiromo, where he claimed Democrats want to “protect ballot harvesting.”

Reason ‘election integrity’ has been partisan over the past year

There has been no evidence of widespread voter fraud that would have altered the final results of the presidential election, but former President Donald Trump and others have pushed that notion. Trump has repeatedly claimed that the election was stolen. Many of the Texas’ conservative leaders have supported that idea.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick put up a $1 million reward on Nov. 10 for evidence of fraud that led to the arrest and conviction. So far, Patrick has not paid out any of that money.

In December, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sued four battleground states and claimed the states made unconstitutional changes to their election laws. The conservative-leaning Supreme Court rejected that argument and refused to hear the case. In January, Paxton traveled to Washington, D.C. to take part in the “Stop the Steal” rallies. He later falsely blamed the Capitol riots on Antifa.

A common refrain from Democrats on Republican-led efforts to pass more restrictive voting laws is that the GOP is attempting to squelch voting rights rather than secure elections.

Bettencourt said the bill would make voting rules and timeframes more uniform, which he said doesn’t infringe on voting rights, in his view. Cain echoed these thoughts, saying that rural voters and urban voters should be subject to the same access.

“The only form of voter suppression is when an illegitimate voter, an illegible voter, casts a ballot,” said Cain. “When an ineligible voter casts their ballot, they’re actually silencing the voice of an American citizen.”

“Expanding” voting by officials

During the briefing, Abbott pointed to instances in Harris County, which saw elections officials attempt to make voting more accessible and safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic — which he deemed as officials “facilitating” voter fraud.

“The [Harris County] Elections Clerk attempted to send unsolicited mail-in ballot applications to millions of voters, many of whom would not be eligible to vote by mail,” Abbott said. “Election officials should be working to stop potential mail ballot fraud — not facilitate it.”

The Governor also slammed Harris County’s curbside/drive-thru voting stations, which aimed to keep in-person voting contact to a minimum, saying this was “unauthorized expansion” because not all voters qualify for curbside voting.

“We must pass laws to prevent elections officials from jeopardizing the election process.” Gov. Greg Abbott, March 15

Poll find 30% of Texans question U.S. elections

In a poll in February, our media partners at the Texas Tribune found that “a large majority of Texas voters think the state’s official election results are just fine, but 30% think national election results are ‘very inaccurate.'”

“While 89% of Democratic voters said the U.S. results are accurate, 73% of Republican voters beg to differ, including a majority — 52% — who characterized the counting as ‘very inaccurate.'”

So Abbott’s emergency item and Sen. Bettencourt’s bill makes sense as it is an issue very important to their base — Republican voters.