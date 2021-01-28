Clock ticking on Pentagon program to investigate UFOs.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Public anticipation of a planned overview of UFO mysteries are building as a Pentagon program is scheduled to reveal some details in the Spring.

But some of those expectations should be tempered, according to KLAS-TV journalist George Knapp, who is investigating the issue.

Knapp reports U.S. officials are taking the presence of Unidentified Aerial Phenomena, also known as UAP’s, seriously. But the task force assigned with briefing Congress has a few challenges to overcome.

Knapp found there are issues over how much information can be disclosed, what funding is available and changes in leadership over the investigation.