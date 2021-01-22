EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On his first day in office, President Biden announced through 10 executive orders the President’s plans to include mandating masks on public transportation and directing agencies to use wartime powers to require U.S. companies to manufacture supplies like N-95 masks, swabs and other equipment.

On Friday, the President will sign two more executive orders, designed to alleviate economic pressures across the U.S.

Biden also said that 50 million people would get their two-dose regiment so that 100 million doses would be distributed in the first 100 days of his presidency.

The plan also focuses on vaccinating more people and safely reopening schools, business and travel.

President Biden says things will get worse before they get better, also warning that American deaths could climb to more than 500,000.