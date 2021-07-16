9News Movie Reviews: Space Jam: A New Legacy

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Each week, KTSM 9 News Morning Anchor J Russell takes viewers inside the Alamo Draft House Cinema East sits down with film critic Felipa Solis to speak about upcoming movies.

This week, we’re taking a look at “Space Jam: A New Legacy” with a cast of new characters.

Can any basketball player ever truly be the G.O.A.T. if he’s never played with the B.U.N.N.Y.? Join superstar LeBron James as he teams up with Bugs Bunny and crew to take on the infamous Goon Squad in a basketball game where the stakes are high, the laws of gravity are irrelevant, and the players are, well, Looney.

When LeBron James and his son, Dom (Cedric Joe), are trapped inside the Warner Brothers Server-verse by a disgruntled algorithm (a scenery-chewing Don Cheadle), they find themselves playing the basketball game of their lives against some unexpected opponents.

When you purchase your ticket to “Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain”, you’ll be presented with an option to donate $1, $3, or $5 to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. Alamo Drafthouse will match up to $5,000 of guest donations. The Lifeline can be reached at 1-800-273-8255, and provides 24/7, free, and confidential support for people in distress, prevention, and crisis resources, and best practices for professionals.

To purchase tickets, visit https://drafthouse.com/el-paso

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.