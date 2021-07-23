9News Movie Reviews: “Snake Eyes” and “Old”

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Each week, KTSM 9 News Morning Anchor J Russell takes viewers inside the Alamo Draft House Cinema East sits down with film critic Felipa Solis to speak about upcoming movies.

This action-packed spinoff of the G.I. Joe franchise stars Henry Golding as the iconic Snake Eyes, a tenacious loner who is welcomed into an ancient Japanese clan called the Arashikage after saving the life of their heir apparent.

Upon arrival in Japan, the Arashikage teaches Snake Eyes the ways of the ninja warrior while also providing something he’s been longing for: a home. But, when secrets from his past are revealed, Snake Eyes’ honor and allegiance will be tested – even if that means losing the trust of those closest to him.

For the second movie release, M. Night Shyamalan invites you to a day at the beach and buckle up for his newest film, “Old”.

From visionary filmmaker, M. Night Shyamalan (The Sixth Sense, Split, Unbreakable) and starring Golden Globe winner Gael García Bernal Y Tu Mamá También and Vicky Krieps (Phantom Thread).

“Old” is a chilling, mysterious thriller about a family on a tropical holiday who discover that the secluded beach where they’re relaxing for a few hours has somehow caused them to age rapidly – reducing their entire lives into a single day.

