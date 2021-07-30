9News Movie Reviews: “Jungle Cruise” and “The Green Knight”

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Each week, KTSM 9 News Morning Anchor J Russell takes viewers inside the Alamo Draft House Cinema East sits down with film critic Felipa Solis to speak about upcoming movies.

Join Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt for the adventure of a lifetime on “Disney’s Jungle Cruise”, a rollicking thrill-ride down the Amazon with wisecracking skipper Frank Wolff and intrepid researcher Dr. Lily Houghton.

Lily travels from London, England to the Amazon jungle and enlists Frank’s questionable services to guide her downriver on La Quila, his ramshackle but charming boat.

Lily is determined to uncover an ancient tree with unparalleled healing abilities, possessing the power to change the future of medicine. Thrust on this epic quest together, the unlikely duo encounters innumerable dangers and supernatural forces, all lurking in the deceptive beauty of the lush rainforest.

Catch the Jungle Cruise on the 70-foot screen in the Big Show theatre at the Alamo Draft House Cinema East.

That’s not all as moviegoers can see “The Green Knight”, an atmospheric trek through Arthurian England to settle his debt with the phantasmagorical Green Knight. It’s as true an adaptation of an epic, 700-year-old poem as it gets.

Like the folklorists of millennia ago, writer/director David Lowery uses his skills as a storyteller to capture the elemental truth of the classic legends.

The film features lushly realized production design dampened with the rot of decay and doom through the lens of cinematographer Andrew Droz Palermo, and set to a haunting score for the ages by Daniel Hart, it’s Lowery’s finest work.

