9News Movie Reviews: Black Widow

With the release of “Black Widow” today, Alamo Draft House plans a special brunch menu for the opening weekend that includes mimosas and Bloody Marys.

It’s been nearly two full years since “Spider-Man: Far From Home” was released as the epilogue to the phase three films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and the last we’d see of these characters on the big screen for quite some time.

Marvel’s making up for a lost time, not just on the tv side with “Wandavision” or “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”, but with four major theatrical releases that include “The Eternals, Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings”, and “Spider-Man: No Way Home”.

To purchase tickets and see a preview of the brunch menu, visit https://drafthouse.com/el-paso

