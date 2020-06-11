Pirates select Gonzales with No. 7 pick in 2020 MLB Draft

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – The pick is in. The Pittsburgh Pirates have selected New Mexico State shortstop Nick Gonzales with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2020 MLB Draft on Wednesday night.

Gonzales becomes the highest drafted player in New Mexico State’s program history, taking that title from his former teammate, Joey Ortiz, who was drafted in the fourth round by the Baltimore Orioles in the 2019 MLB Draft.

Gonzales took the road less traveled in becoming a top 10 pick. He played his high school baseball at Cienega High School in Arizona. After hitting .543 his senior year, he was not highly recruited out of high school. Former NMSU head baseball coach Brian Green, who is now the head coach at Washington State, offered Gonzales an opportunity as a walk-on. He never looked back.

Standing at 5-foot-10, 190 pounds — Gonzales is a projected second basemen at the next level. He began receiving interest from major league scouts after being named the MVP of the Cape Cod Baseball League in 2019. Gonzales was named Collegiate Baseball’s National Player of the Year in a shortened 2020 season due to COVID-19. He batted .448 with 12 home runs and 36 runs batted in. He finished his Aggie career with a .502 on-base percentage in 128 games.

Gonzales’ signing bonus slot value at No. 7 overall is $5.43 million, however, he will only get $100,000 of that in 2020. The rest of his signing bonus will be spread out in 2021 and 2022 due to the financial hardships of the coronavirus pandemic.

With the 2020 MLB and MiLB seasons currently suspended due to COVID-19, it is unclear where Gonzales will head to after the draft. He is currently training in his hometown of Vail, Arizona.