1  of  2
Breaking News
Pirates select Gonzales with No. 7 pick in 2020 MLB Draft El Paso COVID-19 update: 70 new cases, no new deaths

Pirates select Gonzales with No. 7 pick in 2020 MLB Draft

MLB

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo Courtesy: Nick Gonzales

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – The pick is in. The Pittsburgh Pirates have selected New Mexico State shortstop Nick Gonzales with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2020 MLB Draft on Wednesday night.

Gonzales becomes the highest drafted player in New Mexico State’s program history, taking that title from his former teammate, Joey Ortiz, who was drafted in the fourth round by the Baltimore Orioles in the 2019 MLB Draft.

Gonzales took the road less traveled in becoming a top 10 pick. He played his high school baseball at Cienega High School in Arizona. After hitting .543 his senior year, he was not highly recruited out of high school. Former NMSU head baseball coach Brian Green, who is now the head coach at Washington State, offered Gonzales an opportunity as a walk-on. He never looked back.

Standing at 5-foot-10, 190 pounds — Gonzales is a projected second basemen at the next level. He began receiving interest from major league scouts after being named the MVP of the Cape Cod Baseball League in 2019. Gonzales was named Collegiate Baseball’s National Player of the Year in a shortened 2020 season due to COVID-19. He batted .448 with 12 home runs and 36 runs batted in. He finished his Aggie career with a .502 on-base percentage in 128 games.

Gonzales’ signing bonus slot value at No. 7 overall is $5.43 million, however, he will only get $100,000 of that in 2020. The rest of his signing bonus will be spread out in 2021 and 2022 due to the financial hardships of the coronavirus pandemic.

With the 2020 MLB and MiLB seasons currently suspended due to COVID-19, it is unclear where Gonzales will head to after the draft. He is currently training in his hometown of Vail, Arizona.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

ICE: No detainees on hunger strike at Mesa Verde Detention Center

Thumbnail for the video titled "ICE: No detainees on hunger strike at Mesa Verde Detention Center"

BORDER LEADERS WANT SW POES REOPENED 06.10.20

Thumbnail for the video titled "BORDER LEADERS WANT SW POES REOPENED 06.10.20"

LCPD breaks down history of officer-involved shootings within last year

Thumbnail for the video titled "LCPD breaks down history of officer-involved shootings within last year"

Man shot in Lower Valley home invasion

Thumbnail for the video titled "Man shot in Lower Valley home invasion"

One Hurt in NE Shooting

Thumbnail for the video titled "One Hurt in NE Shooting"

El Paso prepares for dueling protests amid calls to defund police

Thumbnail for the video titled "El Paso prepares for dueling protests amid calls to defund police"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

Local Sports

More Local Sports