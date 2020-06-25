Pirates ink Gonzales, will receive $5.43M signing bonus

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – Nick Gonzales’ life has changed since being drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates with the seventh overall selection in the 2020 MLB Draft. On Wednesday, his bank account reflected that change.

Gonzales put pen to paper in Pittsburgh on Wednesday, officially becoming a cornerstone of the Pirates organization. According to MLB.com’s Adam Berry, Gonzales will receive a $5,432,400 signing bonus from the team, the full slot value for the seventh overall pick in the draft.

Gonzales passed his physical, and the signing is official. He received a bonus of $5,432,400, the full slot value for the seventh overall pick. https://t.co/8NO7GgcrTP — Adam Berry (@adamdberry) June 24, 2020

The former New Mexico State Aggie will only receive $100,000 of his signing bonus in 2020. The rest will be spread out in 2021 and 2022 due to the financial hardships of the coronavirus pandemic.

In Baseball America’s latest prospect rankings, Gonzales is listed at the No. 59 prospect in baseball and the No. 2 prospect in the Pirates’ farm system. With depth in the middle infield, the Pirates brass feel good about Gonzales’ versatility.

“He was obivously announced as a shortstop and will come into the Pirates organization as a shortstop,” said Pirates general manager Ben Cherington following the draft. “He has played both sides of second base. We think he can do both.”

“It doesn’t really personally matter, I’ll play both. I’ll play anywhere on the diamond, anything to help the team win is where I’ll be,” said Gonzales. “I feel comfortable at second and short — up the middle is what I really enjoy.”

Players are expected to report to spring training on July 1 and a condensed season is scheduled to begin July 23. It is unlikely Gonzales will be one of the 60 players to report to camp. With Minor League Baseball’s season in doubt, there is no telling where Gonzales where go from here to get his work in. For now, he is waiting on a phone call to tell him where to report.