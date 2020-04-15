Orioles infielder, former Americas standout Darell Hernaiz staying baseball ready

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Baseball is on hold right now, but that’s not stopping former Americas High School standout Darell Hernaiz from being ready when Major League Baseball decides to resume activity.

MLB suspended operations in early March due to COVID-19. Hernaiz was at spring training in Florida with the Baltimore Orioles when the madness began.

“We were already three or four weeks into [spring training],” said Hernaiz. “I was already starting to face live pitching with some of our Double-A arms. After that, everything got shutdown and I was completely shook. We didn’t know what to do. They kept us there for a little bit and then we got send back home.”

Hernaiz is back in El Paso continuing to train, but admits the uncertainty of MLB and the world itself makes things tough.

“Nobody knows what’s going to happen because nothing like this has ever happened,” said Hernaiz. “Everyone loves sports, but people have lives and some people aren’t working. That’s the biggest issue right now.”

Hernaiz, who was given a $400,000 signing bonus as a 5th round pick by the Orioles after the 2019 MLB Draft, is among those people not working. Minor League Baseball contracts are only paid during the season, however, MLB has stepped up to the plate. The league is paying minor leaguers, like Hernaiz, $400 per week (roughly $1,200 per month) through May 31 or the start of the MiLB season – whichever comes first.

“I’m very thankful,” said Hernaiz. “It shows a lot out of them, a lot of class for them to come up with that idea and actually deliver. I know there was a lot of rumors [about MiLB players getting paid during the pandemic], but nothing was getting done. To see them do it shows a lot of class out of them.”

For now, Hernaiz is lifting weights, exercising with bands, hitting off the tee, and doing his part to stay healthy. Meanwhile, the Orioles are keeping close tabs on their prospects.

“They contact us pretty much everyday,” said Hernaiz. “Whether it’s about the workouts or the Coronavirus, they keep us informed with a ton of e-mails on everything we can do to stop it and prevent us from getting sick.”

MLB has explored options in Arizona and Florida to return to action, but fields remain empty during a time we are used to enjoying America’s pastime.