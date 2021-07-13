Marlins select Ivan Melendez in 16th round of 2021 MLB Draft

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Former Coronado High School standout Ivan Melendez is off the board. The Miami Marlins selecting the current Texas Longhorn in the 16th round (pick No. 479) of the 2021 MLB Draft on Tuesday.

They liked what they saw from the Titanic.



The @Marlins have selected @ivanmelendez17_ in the 16th round. #HookEm pic.twitter.com/iyNelEYAd8 — Texas Baseball (@TexasBaseball) July 13, 2021

Melendez, who is listed as a third basemen, just wrapped up his sophomore season at Texas with a trip to the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska. He went into the draft as a Top-200 prospect according to Baseball America. The anticipation, according to DI Baseball’s Kendall Rogers, is that he returns to the Longhorns lineup for his junior year.

Some of the best raw power in college baseball this past spring. Went into a lull midseason but finished strong, particularly in Omaha. He’s expected to return to @TexasBaseball. https://t.co/QlR8qr3L2u — Kendall Rogers (@KendallRogers) July 13, 2021

Ahead of the College World Series, Melendez told KTSM he’ll wait and see where he’s taken in the draft, and how much a potential signing bonus would be.

“It all comes down to if we agree on something, whether I take it or not. If not, then I’ll still be a Texas Longhorn,” said Melendez. “I’ve heard a lot of different things about where I could go, but I couldn’t tell you where to be exact.”

Melendez was selected to the All-College World Series team and smacked a pair of game-winning hits while he was in Omaha. He became a sensation after a massive home run was the eventual game-winning hit in an elimination game against the eventual national champion Mississippi State Bulldogs.

Melendez, an All-Big 12 selection, primarily hit out of the designated hitter spot this past season. He hit .319 with 13 home runs and 51 RBI in his first season of Division I baseball in 2021. Melendez tells KTSM he just underwent surgery to repair an injury to his wrist that he suffered in his final at-bat in Omaha. He expects to be out 4-6 weeks while rehabbing.