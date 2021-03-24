Gonzales belts first spring training home run with Pirates

BRADENTON, FL (KTSM) — This first of many.

Former New Mexico State standout Nick Gonzales is beginning to show the Pittsburgh Pirates why they used the No. 7 overall selection in the 2020 MLB Draft on him. Gonzales belting his first home run of spring training off A.J. Minter in the Pirates’ win over the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday.

First career Spring Training homer for Nick Gonzales, the @Pirates' 2020 first-rounder out of @NMStateBaseball. pic.twitter.com/EfkMWNAgOm — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) March 24, 2021

Gonzales, who received a big league camp invite this spring, has three hits in 12 at-bats in 11 spring training games to go along with three runs batted in.

Gonzales was named Collegiate Baseball’s National Player of the Year in a shortened 2020 season due to COVID-19. He batted .448 with 12 home runs and 36 runs batted in. The Arizona native became the highest-drafted player in New Mexico State’s program history last June, the only former Aggie to be selected in the first round of an MLB Draft.

While it’s unlikely Gonzales breaks big league camp with the Pirates, if he keeps hitting like this, it won’t be long before we see ‘Gonzo’ going gonzo at PNC Park.