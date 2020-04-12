Former MLB player, El Paso Chihuahua weighs in on MLB’s potential plan to return to action

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – In an effort to get baseball season rolling again – if and when a government-mandated ban of gatherings of 10 or more people is allowed to end – Major League Baseball is brainstorming different scenarios to begin its season once the CDC says it’s safe to do so.

One of those scenarios: playing the 2020 season at spring training facilities in Arizona and Florida.

According to a report on Friday by USA Today MLB is considering splitting its teams into the Grapefruit and Cactus leagues as they do for spring training. They would send all 30 teams to their respective spring training sites to play an abridged season in quarantine in Arizona and Florida.

The idea would do away with American League and National League ties for one season and the league would realign divisions for the campaign as well.

The idea would mean less travel for every team, as they would be competing in a quarantine bubble away from everything other than baseball.

Former Major Leaguer and El Paso Chihuahua Cody Decker thinks the idea is possible, but it will take a lot of planning.

“They’re not going to be able to go mingle with anyone including their families, so this is going to be very tricky,” Decker said. “You take a player who has some kids, he would have to go live in a hotel, be quarantined and be away from his family for an extended period of time. That’s a tough thing to ask a player to do.

“That being said, I wouldn’t be surprised if it happened,” Decker continued. “People are desparate for sports. MLB is going through the CDC and health organizations to make sure it is safe, but all it takes is one player getting infected to end the entire thing.”

Certainly the safety of everyone will be the most important aspect of the decision and it hinges on the spread of COVID-19 slowing considerably.