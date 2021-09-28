Former Aggie Nick Gonzales named to MLB Pipeline Prospect Team of the Year

LAS CRUCES, N.M. — Nick Gonzales is having quite the season in his first full year of Minor League Baseball (MiLB) and the recognition continues to roll in for the former New Mexico State Aggie. Gonzales was named to the MLB Pipeline Prospect Team of the Year on Tuesday.

In his first season of professional baseball after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancelation of the 2020 MiLB season, Gonzales is hitting .302 with 18 homers and 54 RBIs in 80 games. The infielder has 45 extra-base hits in 369 plate appearances and is currently rated as the 63rd-best prospect in all of baseball, according to MiLB Prospects. Gonzales is the publication’s second-best second base prospect.

The former first round pick in the 2020 MLB Draft and MVP of the prestigious Cape Cod League was named MiLB High-A Player of the Month after batting .364 with 10 homers, 10 doubles and 28 RBIs in the month of August. Gonzales had 39 hits in 24 games.

On Aug. 29, Gonzales went deep in three consecutive at-bats, before adding a couple homers — including a walk-off grand slam — the next night.

The outfielder didn't even budge!



No-doubter from #Pirates prospect Nick Gonzales. pic.twitter.com/zcAeRJGbCG — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) September 27, 2021

Gonzales and the Greensboro Grasshoppers will play a winner-take-all game five in the High-A Championship series on Tuesday night against the Bowling Green Hot Rods.