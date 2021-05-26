Dodgers’ Cody Bellinger expected to make final rehab start in El Paso

FILE – In this Sept. 18, 2019, file photo, Los Angeles Dodgers’ Cody Bellinger tosses his bat as he runs to first after hitting a solo home run during the eighth inning of the team’s baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays in Los Angeles. the National League MVP figures to come down Christian Yelich of the Brewers and Bellinger, with Anthony Rendon of the Nationals possibly in the mix as well. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The perks of having Triple-A baseball in El Paso is seeing some of Major League Baseball’s (MLB) best at Southwest University Park in rehab assignments. That will likely be the case in El Paso on Thursday night with Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder, Cody Bellinger, expected to make his final rehab start at the downtown ballpark against the El Paso Chihuahuas.

The hottest rivalry in the National League comes to Triple-A. The Oklahoma City Dodgers are in town for 6 games, starting THURSDAY



Cody Bellinger is scheduled to appear in Thursday's game for OKC*.

*Subject to change without prior notice.



Tickets: https://t.co/cmFRq8PhGa pic.twitter.com/5SFKJ2T4V6 — El Paso Chihuahuas (@epchihuahuas) May 26, 2021

Bellinger hasn’t been in the Dodgers’ lineup since April 5 when he suffered a hairline fracture in his left fibula. He has played in just four games, but Los Angeles has managed to stay in contention in a competitive National League (NL) West Division at 30-18 this season, just 0.5-game back of the Chihuahuas’ parent club, the San Diego Padres.

After nearly two months and four rehab starts with Oklahoma City, the Dodgers’ Triple-A affiliate, the 2X MLB All-Star is expected to rejoin the big league team this weekend. In 19 at-bats with Oklahoma City over the course of the last week, Bellinger has launched two home runs.

Dave Roberts said that the hope is Cody Bellinger joins the #Dodgers on Saturday. He’s currently headed to Camelback Ranch in Arizona where he’s expected to face live pitching tomorrow and Friday. — Michael J. Duarte (@michaeljduarte) May 26, 2021

There are reports Bellinger is already on the move and headed west. According to Michael Duarte of NBC Los Angeles, Bellinger will not be making the trip to El Paso, but instead, will make his way to Camelback Ranch in Arizona where he’s expected to face live pitching tomorrow and Friday. As of Wednesday, Bellinger is still listed on Oklahoma City’s roster.

Whether he makes an appearance or not, the Chihuahuas much-anticipated series against Oklahoma City will be the first game at Southwest University Park at full capacity. First pitch on Thursday is at 7:05 p.m. Tickets are still available and can be purchased here.