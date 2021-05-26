Dodgers’ Cody Bellinger expected to make final rehab start in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The perks of having Triple-A baseball in El Paso is seeing some of Major League Baseball’s (MLB) best at Southwest University Park in rehab assignments. That will likely be the case in El Paso on Thursday night with Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder, Cody Bellinger, expected to make his final rehab start at the downtown ballpark against the El Paso Chihuahuas.
Bellinger hasn’t been in the Dodgers’ lineup since April 5 when he suffered a hairline fracture in his left fibula. He has played in just four games, but Los Angeles has managed to stay in contention in a competitive National League (NL) West Division at 30-18 this season, just 0.5-game back of the Chihuahuas’ parent club, the San Diego Padres.
After nearly two months and four rehab starts with Oklahoma City, the Dodgers’ Triple-A affiliate, the 2X MLB All-Star is expected to rejoin the big league team this weekend. In 19 at-bats with Oklahoma City over the course of the last week, Bellinger has launched two home runs.
There are reports Bellinger is already on the move and headed west. According to Michael Duarte of NBC Los Angeles, Bellinger will not be making the trip to El Paso, but instead, will make his way to Camelback Ranch in Arizona where he’s expected to face live pitching tomorrow and Friday. As of Wednesday, Bellinger is still listed on Oklahoma City’s roster.
Whether he makes an appearance or not, the Chihuahuas much-anticipated series against Oklahoma City will be the first game at Southwest University Park at full capacity. First pitch on Thursday is at 7:05 p.m. Tickets are still available and can be purchased here.