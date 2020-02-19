DIGITAL SHOW: Houston Astros open spring training facing off the field criticism

Watch our Astros Spring Training Preview Show airing live from West Palm Beach, Florida Tuesday night.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (Nexstar) — The Houston Astros have taken on a dubious title as the most infamous (and intriguing) franchise in Major League Baseball.

The sign-stealing scandal rocked baseball’s offseason and it’s still causing effects as top players from across the game have spoken out against the Astros’ actions. Houston spent the first several days of spring training in West Palm Beach, Florida attempting to apologize for the misdeeds of 2017.

Meanwhile, media members and players speculated on if Houston’s main contributors were truly sorry for cheating.

It appears all the frustration poured over when Astros shortstop Carlos Correa let loose in a weekend interview with MLB Network’s Ken Rosenthal.

“You should be informed before you talk about our players. If you don’t know the facts, you should shut the **** up,” Correa told Rosenthal.

The players were able to finally focus on baseball Monday during the first day of full squad practice. Astros manager Dusty Baker is a longtime baseball veteran that will be required to steady a clubhouse dealing with a ton of distractions.

Baker has shown unwavering support toward his new roster of players.

“Carlos (Correa) is a grown man and you have to answer for what you say. He believed in what he said. I didn’t see anything wrong with it and I certainly don’t waste my thoughts on it,” Baker said.

The Astros are the favorites to win the American League West for a fourth straight season and are on the short list of favorites to win the 2020 World Series.