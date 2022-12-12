Skip to content
KTSM 9 News
El Paso
33°
Sign Up
El Paso
33°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Texas Governor’s Debate
Newsletter Sign Up
KTSM Mobile Apps
Local
National
Politics from The Hill
Border Report
Noticias En Español
Views from the Anchor Desk
Coronavirus
Automotive News
Top Stories
Newly appointed D.A. Bill Hicks looking to restore …
Video
Top Stories
Socorro ISD to have early release this week for winter …
Two Valley residents win $100K in same game
City of El Paso’s ‘Love Your Block’ project to beautify …
What is an aortic aneurysm?
Video
Weather & Traffic
Ask Monica
Weather Cams
Traffic
Gas Tracker
Top Stories
Roxy’s Wednesday Forecast: Another chilly, breezy …
Video
Top Stories
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Cold workweek in the forecast
Video
Top Stories
Weather Watcher of the day!
Roxy’s Tuesday Forecast: Expect much cooler temps
Video
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Winter storm brings colder …
Winter storm moves in Monday, producing flurries
Video
Sports
9 Overtime
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
Chihuahuas
Locomotive FC
National Sports
Top Stories
Pavia healing up, plans on playing for New Mexico …
Video
Top Stories
Saint Mary’s hits 13 threes to defeat New Mexico …
Video
Top Stories
Franklin boys defeat Eastlake 51-31
Video
Body camera footage shows fight at Oct. 15 New Mexico-NM …
Video
Defensive issues a surprise for UTEP as Conference …
Video
Coronado’s Luis Pastor commits to Texas Longhorns …
Video
Living Local
WinterFest 2022
Puppy Picks 2022
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Health Headlines
Legal Matters
Get Moving Monday
Sagebrush Church Services
El Pawso Proud
2022 UFG
Events Calendar
Top Stories
Santa Claus is coming to town early in Sunland Park
Top Stories
Destiny Church to give out food, other items to 400 …
Gallery
Cinemark teams up with ESPN to show college football …
Hospital patients discover ‘magic’ of making jewelry …
Video
Dog hailed a hero after protecting girls lost in …
Video
The More You Know
The Joy of Giving Holiday Telethon
Diabetes, Now What? The More You Know Phone Bank
About The More You Know Expo
TMYK Expo 5k Fun Run
Studio 9
Dine with Nine
Contests
2022 Sesame Street Live Ticket Giveaway
Remarkable Women 2023
Veterans Voices 2022
Home for the Holidays 2022
Salute To Service
Past Contest Winners
Gas Card Giveaway
2022 Pro-Football Challenge
Tailgate Forecast
Lone Star NYE
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
Ready to Work
About Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Meet The Team
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
About BestReviews
Advertise With Us
Search
Please enter a search term.
Military
1st Armored Division Two-Day Iron Summit Leadership …
Top Military Headlines