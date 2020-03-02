Mighty Mujer competitors increase training as triathlon nears

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — As we inch closer to the Mighty Mujer triathlon in the Sun City, many women are working hard to prep for the big race.

Several athletes who are signed up for the all-female competitive race have been training hard in the pools, cycling courses, and taking runs. Coaches have been helping participants strengthen their techniques and prepare them for the competition on April 25.

“I’m realizing my kick is slacking so I have to kind of revamp all of it. It’s good to learn it now instead of suffering on race day,” competitor Lindsey Stopani said between laps.

This is the first year Mighty Mujer has a training camp for its participants.