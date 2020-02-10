2020 Mighty Mujer Triathlon training begins

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — It’s the time of year when Mighty Mujeres from across the Borderland come together to challenge their inner and outer strength.

The Mighty Mujer Triathalon is an all-female competitive race starting with swimming, biking, and finishing in spring relays. The women participating in the race can compete as individuals or in teams.

KTSM caught up with some women training this weekend for the cycling portion of the race at Crazy Cat Cyclery in West El Paso. Trainers remind everyone of the importance of bike safety and maintenance including checking the air in your bike tires, brakes, and chains.

“We want them to go out and cycle with them. Get out there, and ride, be riding all over the city. We want people to see the cyclists out there who cycle and want to do this sport because it’s fun. It changed my life and we want more people to do it,” said Kat Stopani, Assistant Race Director.

The race is set to take place on April 25th so you still have time to sign up if you’re interested. KTSM is once again the proud media sponsor for the triathlon for the third year.