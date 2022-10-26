EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Luis Valdez’s classic play, Zoot Suit set to open at UTEP’s Wise Family Theater in November

Members of UTEP’s Department of Theatre & Dance are set to bring the powerful production of Valdez’s classic play to the stage starting November 17th.

“Join us for this experience that is rooted in song, dance, and Latinx culture that highlights the truths of America in the 1940s- that remain relevant to this day,” officials with the production shared.

“Zoot Suit promises to be a beautiful production that will capture the hearts of our city and the mission of our department.”

The content of the lauded play comes with a warning for patrons, as the play takes an unflinching look at the racial turmoil and violence many endured some 80 years ago.

Zoot Suit is a heightened, presentational, theatrical retelling of a historical moment in 1940s America. With its central theme of identity, it’s a piece in which a span of anti-Latinx aggressions are made. The piece depicts Latinx marginalization and cultural tensions, as well as abuses of law enforcement, the judicial system, & media coverage, among other sensitive content. The piece requires the use of harsh and racial language/slurs (including a single instance of the N-word), weapons, cigarettes, misogynistic dynamics, homophobic slurs, etc. UTEP’s Department of Theatre & Dance

SPECIAL EVENTS:

Opening Night Reception at 6:30 PM on November 17 in the Wise Family Theatre lobby

Tickets:

$18 Adult

$15 Alumni (with card), UTEP Faculty/Staff, Non-UTEP Student, Seniors, Child, Military, Group

$12 UTEP Students

For more information:

Box Office | 915-747-5118 | UTEP Ticket Center | 915-747-5234

