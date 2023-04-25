EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Students at Zavala Elementary will be able to choose four books of their choice for free, announced the El Paso Chihuahuas Foundation and the Scholastic Book Fairs. In a book fair that started April 24, teachers and faculty will also receive 200 books for their classrooms and library.

“In 2013, when we formed this franchise, we said it’s more than baseball. Being able to do things like this, that change our community, it’s what we meant,” said MountainStar Sports Group Senior Vice President and Chihuahuas General Manager Brad Taylor. “We are proud to partner with Scholastic Book Fairs and Zavala Elementary.”

Scholastic Book Fairs’ mission is to give communities nationwide programs to ensure children have access to books, and discover the joy of reading. The book fair at Zavala Elementary was made possible by a partnership with El Paso Chihuahuas. “We would like to express our appreciation to El Paso Chihuahuas for providing the Zavala students to experience a Book Fair in our campus,” said Zavala Elementary Principal Jesus Mendoza. “Reading is an essential skill not only for school, but for life, and with this experience; our students will discover the joy of reading!”

The fair runs through April 29. Zavala Elementary was founded in 1925 and serves 290 students from El Paso and Ciudad Juarez.