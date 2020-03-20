YWCA Women’s Luncheon postponed until further notice

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The YWCA 2020 Women’s Luncheon has been postponed.

Organizers said the decision was made after the CDC released guidelines that events with 50 or more people be suspended for at least eight weeks.

The event was originally scheduled for April 23rd.

“We are incredibly disappointed that we won’t be able to spend April 23rd with our friends and supporters, celebrating YWCA’s mission and sharing stories from our programs,” said Michele Miller, Women’s Luncheon Committee Chair. “But the most important thing any of us can do is follow the guidelines designed to protect our fellow El Pasoans, especially our most vulnerable populations.”

YWCA is also temporarily suspending all fitness aquatics activities at their four branches.

Anyone with questions about the luncheon can e-mail: womensluncheon@ywcaelpaso.org or call 915-519-0000.