EEL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The YWCA El Paso del Norte Region will host its annual Walk a Mile in Her Shoes fundraiser on Thursday, October 27th at Southwest University Park at 5:30 pm.

Walk a Mile in Her Shoes supports YWCA’s Sara McKnight Transitional Living Center where the organization provides housing and supportive services for women and children, many of whom have survived domestic violence or other crimes.

Walk a Mile in Her Shoes is famous for having men walk in red high-heeled shoes in a sign of solidarity, to challenge gender stereotypes, and to raise awareness of domestic and gender-based violence.

Local boys and men can register to walk and fundraise to support survivors of domestic violence. YWCA’s second Paint the Town Red will start immediately following the end of the walk and will feature live music by local band FM Junkies.

Event information:

When: Thursday, October 27 th at 5:30 (Paint the Town Red Party to start immediately following the walk)

at 5:30 (Paint the Town Red Party to start immediately following the walk) Where: Southwest University Park

Cost: Registration as a ‘walker’ for Walk a Mile is $25. Tickets to the Paint the Town Red are $10

Registration and tickets can be purchased at the YWCA website

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.