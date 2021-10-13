YWCA El Paso Del Norte Region to host annual “Walk a Mile in Her Shoes”

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The YWCA El Paso del Norte region will host its annual “Walk a Mile in Her Shoes” fundraiser October 22 at San Jacinto Plaza.

According to YWCA officials, the fundraiser will look “a little different” this year as the walk will be immediately followed by the “Paint the Town Red” event, featuring live music, food trucks, and more.

“Walk a Mile in Her Shoes” serves as a fundraiser for YWCA’s Sara McKnight Transitional Living Center where the organization houses and supports women, with and without children, who are experiencing homelessness.

The majority of the TLC’s residents have survived domestic abuse and other forms of violence. The event fundraising goal is $250,000, the highest the organization has ever set for the event as funding sources have decreased since COVID-19.

The event will start at 5:30 pm and the “Paint the Town Red” party will start at 6:30 pm. Registration for the walk costs $25.

Tickets to “Paint the Town Red” are $20. To register and/or purchase tickets, click here.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.