EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The YWCA El Paso del Norte Region announced Monday in a news release the resignation of its Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Sylvia Acosta.

Dr. Acosta has been CEO since 2017 where she led the organization through the pandemic. During her time, YWCA secured over $40 million in donations, significantly increased its after school programs and initiated the remodeling and repurposing of three centers.

“It’s been an incredible five years, and I will be forever proud of the growth and outstanding achievements of YWCA,” said Dr. Acosta. “I strongly believe in YWCA’s mission of eliminating racism and empowering women, and I will continue to live these values as I step into my next opportunity. I look forward to continuing to support YWCA.”

The board has appointed Sereka Barlow, who previously served on the YWCA Board of Directors, to serve as interim CEO until Dr. Acosta’s permanent replacement can be found.

