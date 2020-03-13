YWCA and YMCA offers child care and extends spring break camps

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – YWCA and YMCA will offer extended-hours camps for students being affected by district closures.

“While schools are closed, parents and families must work,” said Sylvia Acosta, Ph.D. “We are following city, CDC, and the American Academy of Pediatrics guidelines to provide a safe, engaging, and constructive environment for students impacted by these closures.”

The YMCA of El Paso will continue to be proactive in protecting its staff, members and program participants.

YMCA has sent out education materials, encouraging members to wipe machines down before and after they workout, and have purchased a disinfection system that they are using at each facility.

The YWCA will keep its following locations open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and will be following the American Academy of Pediatrics pandemic guidelines which can be found at aap.org.

YWCA Locations:

West Side: 313 Bartlett, 915-519-0108

Central: 1600 Brown St., 915-519-0107

Northeast: EPCC Transmountain Campus, 9570 Gateway North, 915-831-5832

East: 10712 Sam Snead, 915-519-0106

Lower Valley: 115 N. Davis, 915-519-0105

EPCC Valle Verde, 919 Hunter Dr., 915-931-2123

To enroll, parents can call the relevant location.