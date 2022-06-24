EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – The El Paso Symphony Orchestra is welcoming the 2022 Cliburn Gold Medalist, Yunchan Lim, to El Paso to open its 2022-2023 season.

They symphony’s season gets started on September 23 and 24, at 7:30pm at the Plaza Theatre.

According to the El Paso Symphony Orchestra, Yunchan Lim launched onto the international music stage when he was 14. He won second prize and the Chopin Special Award in his first-ever competition, the Cleveland International Piano Competition for Young Artists in 2018.

That same year, he stood out as the youngest participant in the Cooper International Competition, where he won the third prize and the audience prize, which provided the opportunity for him to perform with the Cleveland Orchestra. 2019 meant more accolades, when, at the age of 15, he was the youngest to win Korea’s IsangYun International Competition, where he also took home two special prizes.

Now just 18, he has performed across South Korea—including with the Korean Orchestra Festival, Korea Symphony, Suwon Philharmonic, and Busan Philharmonic Orchestras, among others—as well as in Madrid, at the invitation of the Korea Cultural Center in Spain. He also participated in the recording of “2020 Young Musicians of Korea,” organized by the Korean Broadcasting System and released that November.

MORE ABOUT EPSO 2022-2023 SEASON: For the first time in EPSO history, the October concert will feature the theremin. The theremin is an electronic musical instrument controlled without physical contact by the thereminist. It was popularized by the Beach Boys “Good Vibrations” and Led Zepplin “Whole Lotta Love.” The sound of the instrument is often associated with eerie situations and has been used in movie soundtracks like Miklós Rózsa Spellbound Suite and Herrmann Vertigo Suite which will be featured in the October concert.

In December, Bárbara Padilla, soprano and runner up in America’s Got Talent, will join EPSO to perform favorite Sounds of the Holidays. The January 2023 concert will once again collaborate with El Paso Pro-Musica to present classical guitarists Jason Vieaux performing the popular Concierto de Aranjuez by Joaquin Rodrigo. It’s all Mozart in February 2023. The UTEP Choral Union and the El Paso Symphony Orchestra will perform Mozart’s Requiem and selected arias. The season finale concerts in April will welcome back pianist Natasha Paremski performing Rachmaninoff Rhapsody on a Theme. 2022-2023 season schedule attached.

The El Paso Symphony Orchestra is supported in part by the City of El Paso Museums and Cultural Affairs Department, Texas Commission on the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts.

