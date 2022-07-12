EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Are you tired of buying new school uniforms for your growing children year after year? If so, you may want to check out Ysleta Lions Club School Uniform Swap this weekend.

The annual event allows parents to trade in clean, gently used uniforms for a credit voucher to receive new uniforms for the school year, which starts August 1, 2022.

To drop off your kids’ outgrown uniforms, visit any of the following locations:

National Self Storage (10560 N. Loop Dr., Socorro)

National Self Storage (7620 N. Loop Dr.)

Triple threat cheerleading (6800 Commerce Ave. 5:30 – 9 p.m.)

Liberty Tax (700 N. Zaragoza; Mon-Tue-Sat 10-4, Thur 1-7 p.m.)

Xtreme Core Fitness (125 N. Kenazo Ave., Horizon, Mon-Fri 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.)

Progressive (11930 Vista del Sol)

Farmers Insurance Elizabeth Correa Agency (14200 Ashford

The 2022 School Uniform Swap will be held Saturday, July 23 from 8 a.m. to noon at Eastlake High School located at 13000 Emerald Pass Ave.

For more information, call (915) 227-8890.

