Website: Ysleta ISD ranked best school district in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Ysleta Independent School District was ranked the best school district in El Paso, according to the 2022 Best School Districts rankings released Tuesday by Niche, a leading platform connecting students and families with colleges and schools.

Unlike traditional school rankings, Niche officials say their rankings provide a more personal view of a school by combining user input — ratings from current students, alumni, and parents — with quantitative data from sources like the U.S. Department of Education.

In 2022 Niche Ranking, Ysleta ISD earned an overall grade of A-, based on letter grades in 10 individual categories in which the district received:

Academics (B+)

Diversity (C+)

Teachers (A+)

College Prep (B+)

Clubs and Activities (A)

Health and Safety (A-)

Administration (A)

Sports (A)

Food (A)

Resources and Facilities (B+)

The district’s also qualified for two national rankings and several statewide rankings compared to other districts in the El Paso area, including:

Districts with the Best Teachers in America : Of 11,656 districts nationwide, Ysleta ISD ranked #499 (SISD ranked #985, EPISD unranked)

: Of 11,656 districts nationwide, Ysleta ISD ranked #499 (SISD ranked #985, EPISD unranked) Best School Districts for Athletes in America : Of 10,801 districts nationwide, Ysleta ISD ranked #692 (SISD and EPISD unranked)

: Of 10,801 districts nationwide, Ysleta ISD ranked #692 (SISD and EPISD unranked) Districts with the Best Teachers in Texas : Of 1,032 districts statewide, Ysleta ISD ranked #14 (SISD ranked #44, EPISD ranked #462)

: Of 1,032 districts statewide, Ysleta ISD ranked #14 (SISD ranked #44, EPISD ranked #462) Best School Districts for Athletes in Texas : Of 1,018 districts statewide, Ysleta ISD ranked #50 (EPISD ranked #183, SISD ranked #195)

: Of 1,018 districts statewide, Ysleta ISD ranked #50 (EPISD ranked #183, SISD ranked #195) Best Places to Teach in Texas: Of 1,030 districts statewide, Ysleta ISD ranked #51 (SISD is #119; EPISD is #346)

This is the eighth year that Niche has released its annual rankings. This year’s rankings updated data for 94,491 public schools, 2,489 private schools, and 11,846 school districts nationwide.

In addition to its statewide ranking, YISD is known for its first-ever college preparatory Young Women’s Leadership Academy and for receiving four National Blue Ribbon awards for four of the district’s campuses.

YISD also offers four early college high school programs, four international schools, full-day pre-K programs, and an exceptional high-school athletics program that has resulted in five Texas championships since 2018.

For a full list of the 2022 Niche rankings, click here.

